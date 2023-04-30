MP: After listening to PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat', 235 couples tie knot at mass wedding

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 30 (ANI): A total of 235 couples first listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio address 'Maan ki Baat' and then tied the knot in a mass wedding in the Alot tehsil under Ratlam district in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

While talking to ANI, Ujjain Lok Sabha MP Anil Firoziya said, "A unique program of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' was organized in the Mandap under the Chief Minister's Group Marriage program. This 100th episode of the 'Mann Ki Baat' program became historic in Madhya Pradesh's Alot under Ujjain Lok Sabha because 235 brides and grooms and about 20 thousand baraatis accompanied them to listen to the 100th episode of PM's radio address and then tie the knot in Mahadev Temple."





Anil Firoziya had arranged a big LED to telecast PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' at the mass wedding. Before entering married life, all 235 brides and grooms watched PM 'Mann Ki Baat' with Local MP Anil Firozia.

'Mann ki Baat' radio broadcast addresses the people of the country on different issues. It was first aired on October 3, 2014, and is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am on All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD) network.

The program has been translated into 23 Indian languages and 29 dialects. Throughout the years, the program has covered various topics including weather, environment, cleanliness, various social issues, and even examinations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that 'Mann Ki Baat' in his journey of 100 episodes has showcased stories of talented individuals across diverse fields from promoting 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' to 'Make in India' and Space start-ups.

Addressing the 100th episode of his monthly radio program, the Prime Minister said that many talented people in the country reached the pinnacle of success through hard work and Mann Ki Baat became a medium to bring those people and their products to the forefront. (ANI)

