Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI)

MP Assembly bypolls: BJP bags two seats, Congress wins one

ANI | Updated: Nov 02, 2021 18:34 IST


Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has bagged two Assembly seats while Congress managed to secure victory in Raigaon constituency as the result of bypolls on three seats in the state announced on Tuesday.
BJP candidates emerged victorious on Jobat and Prithvipur constituencies.
BJP's Sulochana Rawat from the Jobat constituency won by 6,104 votes against Congress's Mahesh Rawat Patel.

In Prithvipur, BJP candidate Shishupal Yadav bagged the seat by a margin of 15,687 votes. Nitendra Singh Rathore from Congress finished second.
Congress's Kalpana Verma bagged the Raigaon constituency while defeating BJP's Pratima Bagari, with a margin of 12,290 votes.
BJP candidate Gyaneshwar Patel is leading in the Khandwa Lok Sabha polls against Congress' Rajnarayansingh Purni. (ANI)

