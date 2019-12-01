MP Assembly Speaker's sons get bank notice for loan recovery

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Two sons of Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati have been served notices for recovery of over Rs 42 lakh loan by a bank.

Neer Prajapati and Preetiraj Prajapati, the sons of the Assembly Speaker, have been served notices for loan recovery of Rs 21,54,578 and Rs 20,68,530 respectively by Allahabad Bank.

Speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati is a guarantor in both the loans that now have been categorised as a non-performing asset (NPA) by Narsinhpur Branch of Allahabad Bank.

According to a notice published in a newspaper, the bank had served notices to Neer on August 13 and to Preetiraj on October 10 this year asking to deposit the amounts.

In the notices, the bank had asked the Prajapati brothers to deposit the money within 60 days. (ANI)

