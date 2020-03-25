MP Assembly won't hold any session: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 24 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that no Assembly session will be held and requested all MLAs to stay at home amid coronavirus lockdown.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "We have decided today that there will be no session for Vote on Account in the Vidhan Sabha of Madhya Pradesh. By bringing the ordinance, we will arrange the money for four months. I appeal to our MLAs to stay where they are now and use phones to connect to workers and make people aware of this disease."

The decision came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation today and announced a 21-day total nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. (ANI)

