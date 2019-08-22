MP: ATS busts terror funding gang in Satna

Satna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Thursday arrested three people and detained two others of a gang, which was allegedly involved in terror funding, from Madhya Pradesh's Satna.

According to ATS, 13 Pakistani phone numbers have recovered from the accused people. They were allegedly in contact with Pakistan through these numbers.

The four accused persons have been identified as Sunil Singh, Shubham Tiwari, Balram Singh Patel, Bhagvendra Singh Patel. The name of the fifth member is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier also, the ATS had arrested Balram, but he was later granted bail around two years ago. After that, Balram again started the business of terror funding by using Sunil Singh as a pawn. Now Balram and Singh along with other accused are in police custody. (ANI)

