MP: Bhopal Collector orders to take action against educational institutions forcing students to buy school stuff from particular shops

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): Bhopal Collector Ashish Singh has given an instruction to all the Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) and District Education Officer (DEO) that prohibitory order under section 144 is in force in the district under which any educational institution will not force its students to buy school stuff from a particular shop.

The school stuff includes books, copy, uniform, stationery items and others. Collector Singh issued the instruction on Monday.

He added that the educational institution would neither force the student nor give any kind of instructions to them. If any kind of complaint is received against any school or institute, then a disciplinary action should be taken against it.

The Collector asked all the officers to ensure that no pressure should be put on the children and parents in the district in this regard.

Earlier, Indore district administration implemented the same last week.

Reacting to the initiative of Indore district to break the nexus of school operators and book & uniform sellers, state home minister Narottam Mishra had said, "I accept this decision as correct. The order has been issued to stop unnecessary bondage, unnecessary rules and unnecessary expenses." (ANI)