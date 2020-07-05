MP: Bhopal receives heavy rainfall

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 5 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh's capital city, Bhopal, received heavy rainfall on Sunday.

Besides Bhopal, Mumbai was battered with rains today morning, resulting in waterlogging in several parts of the city.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Thane reported 28 cm of rain, Santacruz 20.1 cm and Colaba 13 cm, as of 8:30 am on Sunday morning.

Also, heavy rains continued to throw normal life out of gear in Patna on Sunday as the city saw waterlogging in several parts.

The national capital witnessed light rain showers in the morning after a change in weather last night. Parts of the city received heavy rainfall, lightning and thunderstorm.

Earlier today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had tweeted, "Thunderstorm with heavy rain and wind speed of 20-50 KMPH would occur over and adjoining areas of Many places of entire Delhi, Hansi, Narwana, Kaithal, Hissar, Jind, Rohtak, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Baraut, Panipat, Karnal, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Jhajjar, Bhiwani, Mahendergarh, Kosli, Gurugram, Manesar, Rewari, Bhiwari, Narnaul, Meerut, Hapur, Nuh, Palwal, Noida, Gr. Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Bulandshahar, Aurangabad, Ahodal, Aligarh, Jhangirabad, Garhmukteshwar, Khatoli, Chandpur, Amroha, Moradabad, Mathura, Hathras, Alwar, Sambhal, Narora, Agra, Sahaswan, Chandausi, Etah, Badahun during the next two hours." (ANI)

