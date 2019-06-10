BJP MP from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur at Madhya Pradesh Governor's residence on Sunday.
MP: BJP delegation submits memorandum to Governor over 'deteriorating law and order situation'

ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2019 04:06 IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jun 10 (ANI): A BJP delegation led by party's MP from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur, has submitted a memorandum to Governor Anandiben Patel over 'deteriorating law and order situation in Madhya Pradesh.'
The memorandum which was submitted to the Governor on Sunday claimed that over 10,000 government officials have been transferred by Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state which has taken a toll on administration and policing.
This comes after rapes and murder cases were reported in the state. Opposition leader blamed law and order and shunting of cops as a reason for the spike in crime.
In Jabalpur, a four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a minor boy. This comes three days after rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in Ujjain. (ANI)

