MP: BJP leader organises special screening of 'The Kerala Story' for women in Indore, demands to make film tax free in state

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 5 (ANI): A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader organised a special screening of the newly released 'The Kerala Story' for women in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Friday.

The BJP leader, Deepak Jain Tinu, who is Madhya Pradesh BJP media co-incharge told ANI, "Today, women of various fields which includes doctors, social workers, chartered accountants, college girls and school girls, were invited to watch 'The Kerala Story' film. Women associated with RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parisad had also reached."



"This film exposes a conspiracy like love jihad. The Madhya Pradesh government has also taken strict steps against love jihad in the state. But we should watch this film to avoid such an incident. This film should not be associated with any religion or section. If any such social cultural evil is pointed out then steps should be taken to correct it. We would like the Madhya Pradesh government to make this film tax free," the BJP leader said.

The people of the country want to see the truth. Whether it is the Kashmir file, Uri, Kargil or The Kerala Story, the truth is being shown through these films, which is commendable, he added.





After watching the movie, a beauty parlour operator, Rupali told ANI, "The film is very good. It taught us how women are being oppressed, girls are being manipulated. Boys are taking them on wrong paths. Girls living in hostels away from homes are being manipulated."

Another woman Sapna Rathore said, "In the race of modernity, we are going towards western culture and forgetting our culture and civilization. We have to connect our children with our glorious history to save future generations."

A college student Harshita Dave said, "We get news about love jihad and religious conversion every day, this film makes us aware about it."

Another college student Mahi Manoj Sharma said, "After watching the film, it seems that we should not trust anyone and understand our religion."

'The Kerala Story' stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in the lead roles. The trailer of Sen's film 'The Kerala Story' came under fire as it claimed that 32,000 girls from the state went missing and later joined the terrorist group, ISIS.

Faced with backlash the makers then withdrew the figure and called the movie the story of three women from Kerala, in its trailer description. (ANI)

