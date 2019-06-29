BJP Panchayat President Ram Sushil Patel arrested by police. Photo/ANI
MP: BJP leader's bail plea rejected, sent to judicial custody for assaulting govt official

ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2019 01:54 IST

Satna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 29 (ANI): Amarpatan Court rejected the bail application of BJP Panchayat President Ram Sushil Patel. The Court sent him to judicial custody on Friday.
Patel was arrested for allegedly beating Satna Nagar Panchayat Chief Municipal Officer Devratna Soni.
The official, Devratna Soni, who heads the Satna Nagar Panchayat Office, has sustained injuries after he was allegedly beaten up by BJP Panchayat president, Ram Sushil Patel, and others with sticks outside the 'nagar parishad' (city council) office, according to a video.
Police said that the two persons have filed cases as Patel has alleged that he was also beaten.
"Both of them have filed cases. Ram Patel is also claiming that he was beaten. Their statements will be recorded. Police will examine the CCTV footage. Appropriate action will be taken on the basis of investigation," said Satna SP Riyaz Iqbal. (ANI)

