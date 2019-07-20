MP: BJP sends notice to Surendra Nath over his controversial remarks on CM Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh BJP on Saturday sent a notice to former BJP MLA Surendra Nath Singh over his alleged controversial statement on Congress leader and Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Reportedly, Singh had said, "Blood will flow on the streets, and that blood will be of Kamal Nath".

On Friday, Nath Singh was arrested in the case but granted bail later by a court here.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders had created ruckus inside the state Assembly on the BJP leader's comment.

"The Assembly has condemned the statement. BJP's culture is now exposed," Kamal Nath told reporters when asked to comment on Singh's statement. (ANI)

