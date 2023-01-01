MP: BJP takes jibe at Congress' on new year poster

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday took a jibe at the Congress over a new year poster put up outside the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office in the state capital, Bhopal in which former Chief Minister Kamal Nath is mentioned as a 'future CM' of Madhya Pradesh.

"Congress leaders in the state have no work. They keep dreaming by covering themselves with quilts for 24 hours during the winter season and trying to bring what they dreamt in the poster. The people of Madhya Pradesh will prove with whom they are within the upcoming 2023 election," BJP spokesperson Rakesh Sharma said while speaking to ANI.

The Congress spokespersons have put up new year wishing posters mentioning PCC chief Nath as the future Chief Minister of the state at the PCC office and many other places in the state capital Bhopal. They have issued advertisements in the newspapers with the same posters.



"Naya Saal, Nayi Sarkar (New Year, New Government), Kal Ko Dene Sunahara Aakar, Aa Rahi Hai Kamal Nath Sarkar (To give a golden shape to tomorrow, the Kamal Nath government is arriving)," the poster written in hindi reads.

Congress spokesperson Swadesh Sharma said, "The slogan mentioned in the poster is not just a slogan, it is the reality of Madhya Pradesh. To give a golden shape to tomorrow, the Kamal Nath government is arriving."

"There is tremendous enthusiasm among the people from the block level to the ward level under the leadership of Kamal Nath. It is an election year. The workers have geared up and the public has made up their minds to answer the BJP government. Kamal Nath will only take the oath of Chief Minister this time," he said.

"We have full confidence that the people of Madhya Pradesh will give a chance to Nath to form the Congress government in the state. The congress party will win with a massive majority so that people involved in horse trading cannot intervene," Congress spokesperson Sharma added. (ANI)

