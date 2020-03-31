MP borders sealed, movement of migrant labourers stopped

Morena (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): The movement of migrant labourers has been stopped completely in Madhya Pradesh as the State borders adjoining Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have been sealed in the wake of coronavirus threat.

Morena Collector, Priyanka Das told ANI that as per the orders of the Home Ministry, the movement of migrant labourers has been stopped, whether they belong to Morena district or not.

"There was a lot of traffic movement at this particular check point in Saray Chola yesterday. The rules have changed today and the Home Ministry has ordered that the migrant labourers should not be transported and they should be quarantined wherever they are currently regarding which we are calling an emergency meeting today," said Das while speaking to the reporters.

"We will soon develop a quarantine facility at the nearest point and they (migrant labourers) should not be allowed inside the city. Only if there is a critical case, they should be allowed in the district hospital. Borders have been sealed since the time of Janta Curfew and by seal we mean that the movement of goods are not restricted and people are moving from one district to another in case of medical emergency," she added.

Till yesterday even migrant workers were moving but now they will be quarantined wherever they are. Till Monday, around 9500 people were under home isolation in Madhya Pradesh, according to Das.

"We will take strict action against the people who do not follow the rules of home quarantine," said Das. (ANI)