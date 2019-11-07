MP: Boy beaten up by group of men in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): In a horrific incident, a boy was brutally beaten up allegedly by a group of men in the Agarthal area of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.

The incident which occurred on Wednesday was recorded and was widely circulated on the social media platforms. In the video, a group of men can be seen thrashing the boy with wooden sticks while hurling abuses at him.

"There was some tension in two groups here over the dominance in the stake in the area after which one group has beaten this boy. The group from which the boy belongs had sent some objectionable content against the other group through social media which resulted in this," Amit Singh Superintendent of Police (SP) told ANI on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Rajendra Mehra, Ravinder Sharma, and Amit.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

