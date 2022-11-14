MP: BSF Jawan dies after being hit by horse during preparation of Equestrian Championship in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): A BSF Jawan died after being hit by a horse during preparation for an Equestrian Championship at Border Security Force Academy Tekanpur in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, a police official said on Monday.

The Jawan who died was identified as GD Thorat Sudhir Pandhari Nath (33), a resident of Pune, Maharastra. He was posted in the horse wing of the academy.



Notably, 41st All India Police Equestrian Championship is being organised at Border Security Force Academy Tekanpur in the district from November 14 to November 26.

Gwalior Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amit Sanghi said that during the practice of the championship on Sunday evening. A horse hit the Jawan with its leg, which caused a fatal head injury. The Jawan was taken to the hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead.

The post-mortem of the Jawan had been conducted and further proceedings were on, Sanghi added. (ANI)

