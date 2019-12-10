MP: Burnt body found in govt school in Bhopal, probe underway

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 10 (ANI): A horrific incident has come to light from Madhya Pradesh, where a burnt body has been found inside a Sardar Patel Government School, in Panchsheel Nagar of Bhopal.

The deceased is yet to be identified by the police but it suspects that it is the body of a boy, which was chained and then burnt alive.

"The body has been sent to post mortem and the videography will also be done. The body had 100 per cent burns. It seems that this body has been lying in the room in the school premises for 24-48 hours. We have also found a chain from near the body," said Bhopal DIG Irshad Wali.

"We are also looking into the CCTV footage in order to get the clue about the accused. The forensic team had also reached the spot after receiving the complaint," he added.

Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

