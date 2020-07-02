MP cabinet expansion: 28 Ministers to join Shivraj Singh Chouhan's team

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 2 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion will take place on Thursday in Bhopal. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has sent the list of 20 Cabinet Ministers and eight State Ministers to Governor Anandiben Patel.

The leaders who will be a part of the cabinet are: Gopal Bhargava, Vijay Shah, Jagdish Devdha, Bisahulal Singh, Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Bhupendra Singh, Adal Singh Kansana, Brijendra Pratap Singh, Vishwas Sarang, Imarti Devi, Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary, Mahendra Singh Sisodia , Pradhumn Singh Tomar, Prem Singh Patel, Om Prakash Sakhlecha, Usha Thakur, Arvind Bhadoriya, Dr Mohan Yadav, Hardeep Singh Dang, Rajvardhan Singh Prem Singh Dattigaon, Bharat Dingh Kushwaha, Inder Singh Parmar, Ram Khelwan Patel, Ramkishore Kanware, Brijendra Singh Yadav, Girraj Dandotiya, Suresh Dhakad and OPS Bhadoriya.

Notably, Chief Minister Chouhan had returned to Bhopal on Tuesday after staying in the national capital for two days, discussing the cabinet expansion.

More than three months have passed since the BJP had formed its government in the state. Cabinet expansion has been under discussion for a long time. At the time of swearing-in ceremony of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, only five ministers had taken the oath. (ANI)