MP Cabinet expansion: Five ministers including Narottam Mishra to take oath today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 21 (ANI): Almost a month after Shivraj Singh Chouhan was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, five ministers will take oath on Tuesday to join his cabinet.

Narottam Mishra, Kamal Patel, Meena Singh, Tulsi Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput are likely to take oath at 12 noon today. Silawat and Rajput come from Jyotiraditya Scindia camp.

On March 23 last month, Chouhan took oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs that led to the fall of Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state. (ANI)