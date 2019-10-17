MP: Carcasses of 17 cows found in Gwalior school premises, one arrested

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Carcasses of as many as 17 cows were found in a government school premises in Samudan village here. When some people tried to bury the carcasses, a mid-night drama unfolded with Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal workers raising slogans of 'Jai Shree Ram' protesting against the "brutality on the animals".

The incident came to light on Wednesday night, after which an FIR was registered on the spot and investigation was taken up.

"A team of police officials, including the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) reached the spot as soon as we received the information. An FIR was registered and investigation is on in the case. Once a report is submitted in the matter, strict action will be taken," District Collector Anurag Chaudhary told ANI on Thursday.

According to information received by locals and protesters, some people were trying to bury the carcasses of cows inside a government school premises when the police were alerted and one person was arrested.

"We rushed to the spot as soon as we received the information that some cows were lying dead in a school here. When we came, we found that some people were trying to bury them using a machine. The machine operator was arrested and carcasses have been sent for post-mortem," SDM Raghvendra Pandey said.

One of the Bajrang Dal workers at the spot alleged that some cows had been kept in a room of the school for a few days after which they died of starvation and suffocation.

"When the cows died, the school administration and village sarpanch tried to bury the cows. Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal workers have come to the spot. The police have come and they have assured that strict action will be taken against the responsible persons," said Bajrang Dal worker Deepak Goswami. (ANI)

