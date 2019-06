MP: Case registered against BJP legislator for obstructing programme

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 02:03 IST

Dikshit, Chacko fighting as they do not have excuse for their...

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Amidst a rift between Sheila Dikshit and PC Chacko over the dissolution of block committees in the national capital, Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari on Sunday said the duo are fighting internally as they do not have any excuses to give to the people for their failures.