MP: CBI court sentences man to 7 years' imprisonment in Vyapam case

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 31 (ANI): A special CBI court in Indore on Monday sentenced a man to seven years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 in the Vyapam scam.

The court of Additional Session Judge (CBI) Sanjay Kumar Gupta convicted solver Vinay Kumar Mehta, a resident of Bihar under sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 of IPC for fraud, forgery of documents and sections 3(D)(1)(2)/4 of MPRE act.



Special Public Prosecutor CBI, Ranjan Sharma said that solver Vinay Kumar Mehta appeared for Shishupal Yadav in the PMT-2004 examination conducted by Vyapam (now known as Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB)) in Khandwa.

Vinay absconded after getting bail, while the case against Shishupal Yadav and middleman Ajit Singh was tried in Khandwa. In 2015, the Khandwa court acquitted middleman Ajit Singh and sentenced Shishupal Yadav, Sharma added.

"In 2015 itself, all the cases of Vyapam were given to CBI for investigation. Following this, the CBI searched Vinay Kumar and presented him in court. The court found him guilty and sentenced him to seven years under different sections of fraud. The court also fined Rs 10,000," Sharma said. (ANI)

