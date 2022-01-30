MP: Central Bureau of Narcotics seizes 600 kgs poppy, 16 kgs Opium, Rs 2.5 lakh cash during search in Chittorgarh village

Chittorgarh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 30 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Madhya Pradesh Unit seized 34 bags of poppy straw weighing approx. 600 kgs, 16 kgs of Opium and Rs 2.5 lakh cash during a search at a house in village Shri Pura, Tehsil Nimbaheda, Chittorgarh, Madhya Pradesh, said a press release by CBN.

The CBN has detained one person in this regard and has also seized a car that was used for transportation of the contraband drugs.





Narcotics Commissioner of India, Rajesh F. Dhabre has given instructions to CBN field Units to organise a special anti-drug drive, considering the upcoming Assembly elections in five states. He has directed officers of CBN to Monitor the Sensitive Routes and Areas prone to Drug Trafficking and Smuggling.



A case has been registered under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

