Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. File photo/ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. File photo/ANI

MP: CM announces financial aid for patients who lost sight after cataract operation in Indore

ANI | Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:04 IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday announced Rs 50,000 financial assistance and free medical care to 11 patients who lost their eyesight after a free cataract operation in a private hospital in Indore. An inquiry has also been ordered into the matter.
"I am terribly sad about the incident of eleven cataract patients losing their sight after an operation. I have directed the District Collector to inquire into the incident. We will investigate how this hospital was granted permission after a similar incident had happened in this hospital nine years ago. We will take strict action against the guilty," Chief Minister Nath tweeted in Hindi.
In another tweet, he said "I have issued directions to provide high-quality medical treatment and all possible support to the patients. In addition to the government bearing their medical expenses, all patients will be provided with Rs 50,000 financial assistance."
All the patients were admitted in the hospital on August 7 under the National Blindness Prevention Programme. They were operated upon the next day, following which some patients complained of failing vision.
After their examination, it was confirmed that an infection caused the ailment but the doctors could not ascertain the reason for their infections.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Praveen Jadia said that the government is considering to revoke the license of the hospital and the patients will be receiving specialist medical attention.
"We are considering revoking the license of the hospital. We are arranging immediate help from the Red Cross Society," said Dr Jadia.
"The patients have been shifted to a different hospital and specialists from Chennai have been roped in. Dr Rajeev Raman from Chennai would come and operate upon the patients. We expect that the patients' eyesight will be restored," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:59 IST

MP: 4-month-old tiger dies in Bandhavgarh National Park

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): A four-month-old tiger cub has died in Dhamokhar range of Bandhavgarh National Park here after being abandoned by its mother.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:56 IST

Major administrative reshuffle in Odisha, Gagan Dhal appointed...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): In a major bureaucratic reshuffle by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik led BJD government on Saturday reshuffled many IAS officers. Senior IAS officer Gagan Kumar Dhal has been appointed the chairman of Odisha Forest Development Corporation Ltd (OFDC).

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:56 IST

Telangana govt has led people astray for 6 years in name of 2...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The Telangana state government astray its people for six years in the name of 2 bedroom scheme, said Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:48 IST

Army veteran Surendra Poonia files complaint over threat calls...

New Delhi (India), Aug 17 (ANI): BJP member and army veteran Major (Retd.) Surendra Poonia on Saturday filed an online complaint with the Ministry of Home Affairs after receiving intimidating calls and messages from suspicious numbers, which asked him to stop tweeting on issues relating to India and P

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:46 IST

Vaiko's plea to implead in LTTE ban case to be heard in October...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): A special tribunal will hear MDMK leader Vaiko's application, seeking lifting of the ban imposed on Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) from October 11 to 14 in Madurai.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:46 IST

First case of triple talaq in Mumbai at Nagpada Police Station

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The first case of triple talaq in Mumbai was registered at the Nagpada police station here in which a husband allegedly gave triple-talaq to his wife in November last year. The accused has been booked under Muslim Women ( Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ac

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:37 IST

Nadda to visit Telangana for BJP's membeship drive

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): BJP Working President Jagat Prakash Nadda is scheduled to visit Telangana for two days from August 18-19 for the party's membership drive.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:36 IST

Sikkim CM meets Amit Shah in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:34 IST

MM Kalburgi murder case: SIT files chargesheet against 6 accused

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): A charge sheet was filed on Saturday by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) against six accused in the conspiracy and murder of eminent scholar MM Kalburgi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:28 IST

Andhra Pradesh: ACB officials raid sub-registrar office

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Saturday led by ACB DSP Nagabhushanam raided the office of the Proddutur town sub-registrar.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:27 IST

Fire at AIIMS brought under control

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): A major fire which broke out in the PC Block of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) here on Saturday has been brought under control, according to hospital sources.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:10 IST

AAP SC-ST wing to protest Sant Ravidas Temple demolition

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The SC-ST wing of the Aam Aadmi Party have planned a "gherao" of the BJP office here on Sunday to protest the demolition of the Sant Ravidas Temple in Tughlakabad.

Read More
iocl