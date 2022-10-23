MP CM Chouhan celebrates Diwali with COVID orphans

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 23 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spent Diwali eve with children who lost their parents during the COVID-19 pandemic, at the CM House on Sunday.

CM Chouhan was spotted dancing along with the children on the occasion.

According to CMO, 315 children participated in the programme and the children also presented cultural programmes on the occasion.

During the programme, CM Chouhan said that he would sit among the children and enjoy the programme. He extended Diwali greetings to the children and asked them about how they feel about attending the programme.



The children recounted their experiences and expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Chouhan. CM Chouhan's wife Sadhna Singh Chouhan was also present.

CM Chouhan also participated in the presentation of songs and dance on stage by the children. Besides, Chouhan planted saplings with children before the beginning of the Diwali celebrations.

Earlier, Chouhan said that he instructed all the district collectors to organise programmes to share the joys of the festival with such children of their districts and give them gifts.

Chouhan said that sharing happiness with such children and celebrating festivals with them gave him joy.

Notably, it was not the first time that CM Chouhan was celebrating the festival with such children. He had celebrated Diwali last year with them and this year also he celebrated Raksha Bandhan with them. The programme was called 'Meri Rakhi Shivraj Mama Ke Ghar.' (ANI)

