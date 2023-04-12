MP CM Chouhan distributes appointment letters to newly appointed teachers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday distributed appointment letters to the newly appointed teachers during a training programme organised for them at CM House in Bhopal.

Addressing the program CM Chouhan said, "Today is an unforgettable day. The true name of a teacher is Guru. All the teachers present here are gurus. The work of a teacher is to work with a mission sense beyond the profession. Teachers have the responsibility of building the future generation. Over 22,000 teachers have been appointed this year. It is expected that the newly appointed teachers will fulfil the responsibility of building the future generation. Being a teacher is not just a job, it is also a task to build society."

Taking a dig at the Congress, the CM said, "The previous government had passed an order to wait for several years to pay full salaries to teachers, which was wrong. It will be changed and will be implemented afresh. Now, the newly appointed teachers will be given 70 percent salary in the first year and 100 percent in the second year. After getting 70 percent salary in the first year, there was a long wait to get 100 percent salary. Now this process will be completed in one year. The teachers will not have to wait for four years."



The chief minister also said, "Children are like lumps of clay, teachers can mould them as they want. If we resolve to become a guru for ourselves, then we will make the biggest contribution in making children, making Madhya Pradesh and making India. You can build a new Madhya Pradesh and a new India. We can teach only by conduct, not just by speech."

On the occasion, CM Chouhan also referred to the statement of Swami Vivekananda that education makes a person a human being. Shankaracharya ji had also said that education is useful in giving the right direction in this world as well as after that, he said.

There are three main objectives of education - to impart knowledge, skills and values of citizenship to the students, the CM said.

He added that he himself had been in the role of a teacher. Lessons of Ladli Bahna Yojana were being taught nowadays at different places of the state. He said that after an MA in Philosophy in college, he was also associated with teaching work for a short time. Prior to this, in his childhood, in Jait village, he had made the identity of a speaker by explaining and clarifying the meaning of Ramayana's verses. This was the result of the guidance received from the Guru in the village school.

The teachers of Bhairunda (Nasrullaganj) supported the children by making the smart classes with their own funds. This is a unique example of the social contribution of teachers, CM Chouhan added. (ANI)

