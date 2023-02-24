MP CM Chouhan distributes loans of Rs 9,868 crores to over 13 lakh youth for self-employment

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 23 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that economic cooperation is being extended to connect the youth with self-employment on a large scale along with government jobs in the state.

In view of it, loans worth Rs 9,868 crore were distributed to over 13 lakh youth and women of the state for self-employment on Thursday, he added.

CM Chouhan participated in the Vikas Yatra in Mahidpur Nagar of Ujjain district and distributed loans for self-employment on the occasion.

Addressing the program, the chief minister said, "Work is being done at various levels to make the youth self-dependent. While on the one hand 1.25 lakh recruitments are being done for government jobs, on the other hand many schemes are being implemented for self-employment."

He added that it was observed that the percentage of children from government schools in the selection test for medical and engineering were less. Keeping this in view, new rules would now be made in Madhya Pradesh, in which a separate merit list would be prepared for government school children.



Medical and engineering education, which was going on since the British era, has now been started in Hindi in the state. With this, children of poor farmers will also be able to study, CM said.

CM Chouhan also interacted with some of the youth to whom he distributed cheques of loan amount for self-employment. On the occasion, the Chief Minister learned about the process of obtaining a loan by having a virtual interaction with Narmada Prasad of Harda, Ekta Arora of Ashok Nagar, Rohit Patel of Katni and Pradyuman Rawat of Niwari district.

Chouhan further said, "I had made Ladli Laxmi Yojana for my nieces, now I have made Ladli Bahna Yojana for my sisters. Applications will be accepted under the scheme from March 5. Rs 1000 will be transferred to all the eligible sisters from June 10 after the applications are scrutinised. Under the scheme, every month the amount will be transferred to the beneficiary woman's account. Along with this, the old age pension amount given to the elderly people will be increased from Rs 600 to Rs 1000."

"The previous government had stopped many of our public welfare schemes. We have restarted these schemes and began providing benefits. The farmers who have become defaulters in the name of loan waiver, the interest amount will be paid by the state government and loans will be made available to the farmers at zero percent interest," Chouhan said, adding that Teerth Darshan Yojana has also been restarted in the state.

Besides, he laid the foundation stone and inaugurated several construction works worth Rs 1123 crore in Mahidpur. (ANI)

