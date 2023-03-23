MP: CM Chouhan extends wishes of Chaitra Navratri, says, 'We consider women as Goddess'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 22 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday extended wishes to all the residents of the state on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri.

"Today is the first day of Chaitra Navratri. The whole country and the state are engrossed in the devotion of Goddess. It is the core of the country, we have considered women as power and goddesses," Chouhan said.

He also said,"Without the empowerment of women, society and the country cannot be empowered. Therefore it has always been the endeavour of our government that women should be empowered which include political empowerment, social empowerment and economic empowerment."



The campaign for empowerment of women will continue in the state. If you see the MP budget 2023, then it has decided to spend Rs 1,02,000 crore on the welfare of women, Chouhan said.

Besides, the Chief Minister further added that he was happy to inform that the youth in the state were also engaged in creative work. The development of any state was not possible without public participation. He would like to share information about the news of Indore district which gave an inspiration.

CM Chouhan said, "The youth in Indore renovated a school in Ralamandal locality in Indore district with their own money in four months. The school has black boards, furniture and saplings have also been planted in front of the classroom from the point of view of environmental protection."

Six classrooms are ready and the amount spent for rejuvenation was collected by the youth with their mutual cooperation. He would like to thank and congratulate the youths for it, he added.

Apart from this, talking about the visits of prominent BJP leaders in the state, CM Chouhan said, "It is the good fortune of MP that all the big personalities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi are visiting the state. PM Modi and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will participate in the programs of the army. National BJP president J P Nadda is arriving to do Bhumi Pujan of Naveen Bhawan, along with this he will also participate in a program along with party workers." (ANI)

