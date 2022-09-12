MP: CM Chouhan hails PM Modi for construction of 'Sardar Sarovar Dam'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 12 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed a programme for Modi@20 in Indore on Sunday and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the construction of Sardar Sarovar Dam.

"PM Modi was then Gujarat Chief Minister while I was Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister. We both decided to bring out the hidden agenda of people who were against the dam. If PM Modi wouldn't have been the then CM of Gujarat, Sardar Sarovar Dam wouldn't have been there. He knew it was for the welfare of both the states," said Chouhan.

He also highlighted that the dam had helped both the states flourish.

"River Narmada is crucial both in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. Both states are flourishing due to it. Many people who were against the dam project on river Narmada created multiple hindrances," he added.

Earlier on Friday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan chaired a meeting with officials regarding complaints of irregularities in urea distribution in the Jabalpur division and ordered them to take strict action against those responsible.



The Chief Minister chaired the meeting at his residence in Bhopal.

Principal Secretary Agriculture, Principal Secretary Cooperative, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, MD of MarkFed along with Jabalpur Division Commissioner, Inspector General of Police and Collector attended the meeting. The officers of Jabalpur joined the meeting virtually.

The meeting was held after complaints were received over irregularities in urea distribution in the Jabalpur division. There was a detailed review of urea distribution in the meeting.

According to Chief Minister's office, after reviewing the distribution of urea, CM Chouhan gave necessary guidelines to the officers concerned.

It is worth mentioning that about 800 tonnes of urea came out from Jabalpur for many districts but it did not reach them.

"Immediately file an FIR and take strict action against those responsible," said the Chief Minister.

He also directed the officers to arrest them and take strict action. (ANI)

