MP CM Chouhan launches Youth Policy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 23 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday launched a youth policy for their welfare.

He launched the policy during a Youth Mahapanchayat program held at Motilal Nehru Stadium in the state capital Bhopal. Youths in the age group 17 years and 35 years across the state participated in the Mahapanchayat. Besides, a few youths joined the program virtually in some districts of the state.

Addressing the program on the occasion CM Chouhan said, "Today, we have made a youth policy for our children. We have received 10,000 suggestions for the policy. We discussed about it on a wide scale and then we have made this youth policy. It is not just a policy, it is a humble effort to make your (youths) life."

Talking about the motive of the youth policy, he further said, "The aim of the Madhya Pradesh youth policy is that the youth of the state become such entrepreneurs who are ready to take risks with confidence. They should get aware of the economic and financial system. They should become mentally and physically healthy and be responsible towards agriculture and the environment."

The youth should become inclusive and fair. They should get a sense of participation and get a scientific temper and attitude. They should be able to make reasoned decisions based on facts. The youths should develop respect for culture and values. They should become dedicated to nation building and their duties. They should become able to provide leadership in the future and become employable by acquiring education and skills, he added.



The chief minister further said that the scope of Madhya Pradesh Youth Policy included Education & Skills, Employment & Entrepreneurship, Health, Youth Leadership & Social Work, Sports & Fitness, Arts & Culture and Environmental Protection

Chouhan also said, "To improve education, we are building CM Rise School which will be equipped with modern facilities. We will provide facilities like private schools by making CM Rise School."

He added, "We are making 'Chief Minister Youth Skill Earning Scheme' under which the youth can learn and earn. A minimum of Rs 8000 a month will be given to the youth. Registration will start from June 1 and the money will be deposited from July 1."

The Youth Commission will be reconstituted and it will be done by April 5 which will hear the problems of the youth. Besides, The youth budget will come separately in the next year's budget, the CM said, adding that MP Youth Games would be organised in the state. Yoga education would be started and playgrounds would be made in every village.

"I think we can get a job by learning many languages. If the children want to learn different languages, then arrangements will be made for that too. Incubation centres will be opened. The Student Innovation Fund will be made at a cost of Rs 1000 crores. Vivekananda Youth Resource Center will be started at the district level," Chouhan said.

He added that if youths from the state have to go to Delhi for an interview, then they would be arranged to stay in Madhya Pradesh Bhavan free of cost. He also appealed to youths not to play only on mobile phones but also in the playgrounds.

"We will leave no stone unturned to give Madhya Pradesh a high flight and to make Madhya Pradesh self-reliant. We will walk with Madhya Pradesh," Chouhan said. (ANI)

