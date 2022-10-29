MP: CM Chouhan lays foundation stone of 69 CM Rise Schools in Indore; raises slogan 'Padhenge Likhenge Ashman Ko Chhoo Lenge'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 29 (ANI): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan laid the foundation stone of 69 CM Rise Schools in Indore on Saturday.

CM Chouhan also addressed the students present on the occasion. He said that CM rise school would bring a social revolution. CM Rise School would be better than any private school.

CM Chouhan said, "CM rise schools will have proper facilities which include a grand building, proper lab, library, smart classrooms, playgrounds, sports equipment and good teaching faculty."



CM Chouhan also raised a slogan on the occasion, "Khelenge Kudenge, Ashman Ko Chhoo Lenge, Padhenge Likhenge, Ashman Ko Chhoo Lenge."

He also appealed to teachers, "Teach the students wholeheartedly and prove that Madhya Pradesh's teachers are no less than a Guru. This is my request to all of you that create a new history".

CM Rise Schools aim to bring a radical change in school education. These schools are being opened to improve the quality of education. Education will be imparted from KG to Class XII in the CM Rise Schools. As many as 9095 CM Rise Schools will be opened in the state in two phases.

In the first phase, 360 schools will be opened at each district and block level in the year 2021-24. In the second phase, from the year 2024 to 2031, one CM Rise school will be started in every 10 to 15 km radius and 8735 schools will be opened. CM Rise School will aim to bring remarkable progress in the learning level of the students.

The state government's mission in setting up these schools is to create a development-friendly, inclusive and joyful school community. It will motivate students to become capable and self-reliant in creative pursuits by encouraging skill and integrated holistic learning. Education at CM Rise School will provide opportunities and support to students to move forward on the path they have chosen, to enable them to realise their full potential and lead fulfilling lives. (ANI)

