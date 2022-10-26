MP: CM Chouhan performs Govardhan Puja in Bhopal; appeals to promote natural farming

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 26 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrated Govardhan Puja in state capital Bhopal on Wednesday. A program of environmental protection was also organised on the occasion at Kushabhau Thackeray Convention Centre.

All the districts of the state have virtually connected with the program. During the program, CM Chouhan appealed to farmers to promote natural farming. CM Chouhan also let people take a pledge to plant trees on birthdays, save electricity, save water, use cow dung cake instead of wood, do natural farming, contribute something for cow grass, do not burn crop stubble and preserve cultural heritage on the occasion.

CM Chouhan further said, "Govardhan puja is the program of our traditional festival which has been going on since time immemorial and is also important from the contemporary point of view. Govardhan Puja is the worship of environment and nature."



"This program has been organised for serious thinking. We have to find a solution to the problem and to think about the coming generations. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has set many goals in front of us for environmental protection. If we want to save the earth then we have to change our lifestyle. We should plant at least a tree on the occasion of birthdays," he said.

Talking about the electricity subsidy, he said, "The government spends Rs 24,000 crore in subsidising electricity. If everyone thinks that we will use only as much electricity as we need, then we can save about Rs 4,000 crore. There are different things to do when it comes to energy conservation. Many things can be done by changing lifestyle."

"We are now emphasising on solar energy. Floating solar power plants are being set up in Omkareshwar, solar parks are being built in other places, so that the earth can be protected. I congratulate the department for launching the Green City Index. There will be a healthy competition in our cities, which will improve the situation. We will try to see that Madhya Pradesh comes first in the Green City Index," Chouhan said.

He further said, "There are more than 1.87 crore cows in the state. I appeal to the entire people that we should try to save the cows. At present there are 1,700 gaushalas in the state. 1,404 new gaushala have been completed. 1,800 gaushalas are being constructed. The manufacturing of gas and CNG under Govardhan Yojana has been started in Indore. If the cowshed is run properly, then the cowshed will become self-dependent."

He urged the public to contribute in making the Prime Minister's 'Mission Life' successful. GDP is incomplete without 'Gross Environment Product'. The state government has started the Green Initiative for the same, Chouhan added. (ANI)

