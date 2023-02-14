MP CM Chouhan slams Congress leader Digvijay Singh, says 'his intelligence has failed'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 14 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has slammed former CM and veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh over his tweet which again raises questions on Pulwama attack.

CM Chouhan on Tuesday said, "I think Digvijay Singh's intelligence has failed. He insults the Indian Army, he speaks the language of Pakistan and tries to lower the morale of the Army."

"Now, an investigation should be done of Digvijay Singh that, who sows the seed of speaking against the country and against the army in his mind. The DNA of the Congress party should be investigated which walks in Padyatra along with people who break India in the name of Bharat Jodo. It is a wonder," Chouhan said.

He further said, "A leader of a party (Digvijaya Singh) is constantly questioning the patriotism of the Indian Army, questioning their bravery and speaking the language of Pakistan. Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should also answer it."

CM Chouhan made the remark in view of the Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh's tweet this morning offering homage to the martyred soldiers in Pulwama attack in 2019.

Singh wrote,"Today we pay homage to the 40 CRPF Martyrs who died because of the blatant Intelligence Failure in Pulwama. I hope all the Martyred Families have been suitably rehabilitated."

On this day in 2019, 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack four years ago. The jawans lost their lives after a suicide bomber drove a car laden with explosives into the security force convoy.

The attack was carried out by the Pakistani terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, which is led by Masood Azhar based in Bahawalpur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage to the soldiers. He wrote in a tweet, "Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India." (ANI)