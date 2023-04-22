MP CM Chouhan stops convoy after seeing overturned car in Bhopal, enquires from victim, instructs official to take them to hospital

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 22 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stopped his convoy midway after seeing an overturned car and inquired about the accident victims at VIP road in the state capital Bhopal on Saturday morning.

CM Chouhan reached the spot in a pilot vehicle and asked the injured youths about their health condition. The chief minister also gave instructions to take youths to the hospital on the occasion.





A video of the incident also went viral on social media and in which CM Chouhan was seen stepping out from the pilot vehicle and moving towards the youth who sustained injuries in the accident.

Chouhan was heard saying, "Do they get hurt too much? Take them to the hospital." He then reached near the youth and asked them, are they from Bhopal? Chouhan blessed them and instructed the officials present on the spot to take the injured to hospital immediately.



After that CM Chouhan proceeded on his way. He was going to attend a religious programme scheduled to organise at Gufa Mandir situated at Lalghati in the state capital on the occasion of Parshuram Jayanti. (ANI)

