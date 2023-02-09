MP CM Chouhan targets PCC Chief Kamal Nath, says, 'It's my duty to expose false promises'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 9 (ANI): With the assembly elections to be held at the end of this year, the political temperature in Madhya Pradesh is heating up.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan once again targeted former CM and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Chief Kamal Nath on Thursday. He said that Nath had run the government based on commission for 15 months in the state. Nath and his government committed the sin of collecting only commission by sitting in the Vallabh Bhawan (State Secretariat).

"It is my duty to expose false promises. That Congress-led government itself was stood on false promises. Don't know what promises are being made. The public has the right to know what happened to the promises made earlier," Chouhan said.

As a part of his campaign, Kamal Nath from Congress' promissory note, CM Chouhan said, "Nath said in his promissory note that soil and seed tests would be given free of cost, the amount of subsidy for means of irrigation would be increased, but both were not done in 15 months of the government."

Chouhan also took a jibe at Nath over calling him the inevitable Chief Minister. He said, "A few people are saying future CM, some are saying inevitable CM but to keep the heart happy, Kamal Nath ji this idea is good."



"The leaders of congress party itself are saying that there is no chief minister confirmed at all. The public is saying that it is confirmed that the Congress government will not come. The Congress has nothing in their hands, they keep on using sticks. This is the real condition of Congress in the state," he added.

Talking about the Vikas Yatra, he said, "The Yatra is going on in all the 230 assembly constituencies of the state. Inauguration, Bhoomipujan are being done. Mahayagya of public service is going on. Innovation is being done in many districts. In Guna a wall of development is being built in every panchayat.

"E-library in Mandla and people's rights letter is being issued to the beneficiaries in Rajgarh district. Sehore Safe Sehore campaign is going on in Sehore district. An avoid-axe campaign is going on to protect the forest in Sheopur district. Nutrition cards are being distributed in Jhabua district," Chouhan added.

On the other hand, Kamal Nath wrote on twitter, "Shivraj ji, you announce, pat yourself on the back and throw that announcement in the dustbin yourself. In your Nikas Yatra (Exit Yatra), the public is demanding a response to these announcements. Somewhere black flags are being shown, somewhere farmers are protesting by taking off their clothes, somewhere panchayat buildings are being locked and somewhere the chariot of fake development is sinking inside the corrupt roads."

"Still you are not answering any question of the public. My question to you (Chouhan) is, you had announced that 'Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Startup Fund' worth Rs 100 crore would be set up and agricultural entrepreneurs would be invited to set up modern enterprises in the agriculture sector using the fund. Where is that fund and that invitation? Answer it and tell the public," Nath further wrote on twitter. (ANI)

