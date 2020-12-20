MP CM gives 'patta' to tribal people in possession of forest land before 2006

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 20 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Sunday distributed lease certificates of forest rights to the tribal population in Bhilai village of Sehore district.



Chauhan said the lease certificates were offered to those who had been in possession of forest land before December 2006.

Chauhan alleged that the Congress government had tortured the tribal people in the last one-and-a-quarter year. "Attempts were made to grab their land, trap them in lawsuits, tractors were seized. The BJP has overcome that injustice."

The Madhya Pradesh chief minister also promised that he would leave no stone unturned to provide irrigation facilities in every village. He emphasised that no poor's plate will be empty, provision of "roti" and education will be made for everyone. (ANI)

