MP CM holds meeting on budget, road safety council with senior officials

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 6 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday chaired a meeting with senior officials of the government to discuss the state budget, State Road Safety Council and G20 meetings.

While speaking to the press after the meeting, the Chief Minister spoke about sickle cell anaemia disease and informed that the central government has decided to screen people for this disease.

He said, "Sickle cell anaemia is such a disease, which generally does not get the attention of the government. It is necessary to pay attention to this disease. Prime Minister Modi has decided that 7 crore people will be screened for the disease."



The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also spoke about the Ladli Bahna Yojana under which the Madhya Pradesh government will provide Rs 12000 annually to women who belong to the lower and middle class of society.

"Ladli Bahna Yojana is not an ordinary scheme, it will improve the level of nutrition, improve health. There will be a big change in the rural economy. This scheme will make the state strong and empowered," added the CM.

Under this scheme, the government will provide Rs 1000 every month directly to the bank accounts of underprivileged women, tweeted CM Chouhan.

Attacking the Congress government, the BJP leader stated that there is a ruckus in Congress and their leaders are writing whatever they want. While taking a jibe at the Congress leader, Chouhan said, "Kamal Nath had written in the promissory note that 50 per cent subsidy will be given on agricultural machinery costing up to Rs 2 lakhs. But did not give even a single penny in his tenure of one and a half year. On the contrary, the grants of many schemes were stopped."

Chouhan stated that as a leader of society, it is their responsibility to expose the truth to the public. "With this responsibility, I would say that Congress and Kamal Nath have lied to the public." (ANI)

