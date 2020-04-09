MP CM instructs officers to seal COVID-19 hotspots in 15 districts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 9 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday issued instructions to seal COVID-19 hotspots located in 15 districts of the state.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh reached 397, including 24 deaths on Thursday.

The maximum 221 cases in the state have been reported in Indore, followed by Bhopal at 98, according to the state's Principal Health Secretary.

Uttar Pradesh and Delhi governments also announced the sealing of COVID-19 hotspots in their jurisdiction on Wednesday. (ANI)

