MP CM meets Sadananda Gowda, demands additional 5.75 lakh MT Urea

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called on Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda here on Monday and demand for an additional 5.75 lakh MT urea for the state.

The Government of India had agreed to allot 11 lakh MT urea for Kharif 2020 season.

Madhya Pradesh has received 45% excess rainfall as compared to the last year. As a result, there is record sowing in 72 lakh hectares. Owing to the good rainfall and early sowing, 23 per cent increase in the distribution of urea in the state is estimated as compared to the previous years.

Chouhan informed that unloading at rake points of Indore, Khandwa, Chhindwara and Itarsi has become time-consuming due to COVID-19, which is affecting urea distribution in other districts. He also requested to increase rake points in Madhya Pradesh.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also presented copies of two booklets 'Ummeed' and 'Madhya Pradesh Vikas ke Pratibadh Prayas' published by the state government to the Union Minister. (ANI)

