MP CM performs bhoomi poojan of Rs 2,400 cr Narmada irrigation project

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 26 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan performed the Bhoomi Pujan of the Rs 2,400 crore-Narmada Irrigation Project at a function in Sanwar, Indore district on Saturday.

Bhoomi pujan of Narmada River Irrigation Project was held today in Sanwer in view of byelection to be held here. This scheme will benefit 178 villages of Sanwer assembly constituency in Indore district. Moreover, water will also be available for drinking water, irrigation and industrial purpose in these villages.

All the MLAs of BJP along with many saints were also present in the event.

About 2.5 lakh villagers will get direct benefit from the scheme.

Chief Minister, Kailash Vijayvargiya and Scindia also performed Kanya Puja. BJP workers greeted Chief Minister Chouhan and Scindia by offering a mace.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia also laid the foundation stone of the development works here.

"The process of rapid development has been resumed in the state. The impossible task of development is being made possible in the state. Making our impossible work possible is the hallmark of our government. The impossible task of transporting Narmada water from village to village for irrigation and drinking water has also been started by our government. The scheme is being expanded," said CM Chouhan.

The Chief Minister added that the interests of the farmers will be fully taken care of in the state. The state government deposited the premium under the Pradhan Mantri Crop Insurance Scheme and deposited crop insurance amount of Rs 4600 crore in the farmers' accounts.

"At present, the farmers whose crops have been damaged will be repaid. Under the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Samman Nidhi has been increased to Rs. 10,000 per farmer," said Chouhan.

Referring to the schemes being run by the state government, he said that these schemes have been resumed. There will be no shortage of funds for development in the state, he added.



Addressing the program, former Union Minister and Member of Parliament Jyotiraditya Scindia said that our vision and resolve for development and progress was being realized now. New dimensions of development and progress will be written, he added.

"The state government, with its strong will power, has made the impossible task of implementing the Narmada Irrigation Project worth Rs 2,400 crore for the Saver region. When the people's representatives work sensitively, then development gets new momentum," said Scindia.

He said that it is the responsibility of public representatives to fulfil promises. The public never forgives those who do so.

"Today I want to tell Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh that the party which made false promises to the farmers is a traitor. Today Scindia has landed on the ground, my father also showed a mirror to the Congress. The pair of Silavat and Shivraj will make every impossible thing possible," said Scindia.

"If a single vote goes to the Congress then it will go to Digvijay Singh and he will become the Chief Minister," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, former Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said that the state government is making special efforts for the development of the evening. Under this, a big plan of Rs 2400 crore has been performed by the state government.

He said that the state government is determined for the welfare of farmers and is working at a fast pace.

"Scindia ji has a huge contribution in making Shivraj Singh the chief minister. I have had the privilege of becoming the General Secretary of Nadda's team again. This platform is fortunate," he added.

Giving a welcome address, Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silavat said that today is a historic day for Sanwer.

"The dream of bringing Narmada water to the Sanwer region is going to come true. This plan will change the fate and picture of the development of the evening area. Every farm will have water for irrigation, drinking water will be available from house to house," he added.

The bhoomi Pujan was performed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, Cabinet Minister Tulsi Silavat and MP Shankar Lalwani. (ANI)

