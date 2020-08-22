MP CM promises justice to woman given talaq over phone

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday met a woman, who was allegedly given instant talaq over the phone by her husband and assured justice.

"I have spoken to the Madhya Pradesh DGP and directed him to coordinate with Bengaluru Police and take appropriate action in this matter," Chouhan said after meeting the woman.

Alveena Imam Quraishi who alleged that her husband kicked her out of their house in Bengaluru in June and gave him instant talaq over the phone last month.



"I have been with my husband for 19 years. I have my children aged 13 and 5 years. My husband lives in Bengaluru. On June 11, my husband kicked me out of the home. Then I reached Bhopal. He gave me talaq over the phone on July 31. When I approached the Bengaluru police, they did not help. My husband is a powerful person. He registered a case of trespass against her," Quraishi told ANI.

"My husband, children and I are citizens of Singapore and OCI cardholders. My card is with him. I fear that my husband may leave the country with my children. I requested the Chief Minister to help me. The CM has assured me to speak to authorities in Bengaluru. He said that they will stop him from fleeing abroad. He gave the assurance that I will justice," he said. (ANI)

