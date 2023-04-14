MP: CM Shivraj Chouhan includes 'Panchatirth' of BR Ambedkar's life in 'Mukya Mantri Tirth Yojana'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced to include five important places 'Panchatirth' related to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar under the "Mukya Mantri Tirth Darshan Yojana''

The 'Panchatirth' include the birthplace of Ambedkar in Mhow, his education land in London, ground of initiation in Nagpur, his Mahaparinirvana land in Delhi and Chaitanya Bhumi in Mumbai will be covered under "Mukya Mantri Tirth Darshan Yojana''.

CM Chouhan made the announcement while talking to the reporters after planting saplings at the smart city park in the state capital Bhopal on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti on Friday.



"It is a good fortune of Madhya Pradesh that we have decided to include these Panchatirth under the Chief Minister Tirth Darshan Yojana. The five places which are related to the life of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and London is one of them, are being combined under the pilgrimage scheme," Chouhan said.

"I am proud to say that we got the opportunity to build Baba Saheb's memorial in Mhow, Indore. We built the memorial but there was no Dharamshala or place for the visitors to stay. Now, I am happy to inform you that we have received the Army's NOC for the land required for the construction of Dharamshala for people to Mhow. Three and a half acres of land will be given to the Dr. Baba Saheb Memorial Committee on lease and all other requirements, including stay, will be fulfilled," Chouhan said.

Besides, CM Chouhan took a dig at the Veteran Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh over his remark related to the population of Muslims being less than that of Hindus.

The Chief Minister said, "Yesterday Digvijaya Singh was saying that the population of Muslims is decreasing. A few days back former CM Kamal Nath was saying that riots are breaking out. MP is a land of peace and they are making such statements at the time of elections. Why do they want to scare people? What do they want to do? What is their intention?"

Notably, while addressing the media persons in Sagar district, the Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday claimed that the population of Muslims is less than that of Hindus. The BJP and the RSS spread this propaganda that the population of Muslims is increasing rapidly, Singh said, adding that he can prove with certainty that the population of Hindus is increasing faster than that of Muslims. (ANI)

