MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan condoles death of migrant workers in Guna accident

Guna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 14 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan offered condolences to the families of the eight migrant labourers who died in a container-bus collision in Guna on Thursday.

At least 8 migrant labourers died and around 54 received injuries after the container they were travelling in collided with a bus here at around 3 a.m.

"Received the tragic news of the untimely demise of migrant labourers who were on their way back to Uttar Pradesh from Maharashtra. I pray to god for the peace of the departed souls," tweeted the CM.

The Chief Minister further added that all the persons who received injuries in the incident have been admitted to hospital.

Further, an investigation is underway. (ANI)

