MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's helicopter makes emergency landing after technical snag

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's helicopter made an emergency landing on Sunday due to a technical glitch in Manawar town.

According to Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Chouhan was going to Dhar from Manawar to address a public rally in Dhar.

His helicopter returned to the take-off site in Manawar town after developing a technical glitch.



After the emergency landing, CM Chouhan left for Dhar via road.

It was a private company's helicopter.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to hold five election meetings today. (ANI)