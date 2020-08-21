MP CM transfers Rs 137.66 cr of food security allowance to school students

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan transferred an amount of Rs 137.66 crores of food security allowance to over 56 lakh children of Class I to VIII.

He also transferred Rs 42 crore to 2 lakh 10 thousand cooks of mid-day meal kitchens in their bank accounts.

"CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan today transferred an amount of Rs 137 crore 66 lakh of food security allowance to 56 lakh 80 thousand children of Class I to VIII and transferred Rs 42 crore to 2 lakh 10 thousand cooks of mid-day meal kitchens in their bank accounts," CMO Madhya Pradesh said.

Chouhan said that schools have not been opened yet due to coronavirus epidemic and decision regarding its reopening will be taken after further assessment. (ANI)

