MP CM transfers Rs 800 cr to cooperative banks to be given as interest-free loans

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 22 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday transferred Rs 800 crore to cooperative banks to be given as zero per cent interest loans to farmers in the state.

"Sustaining the cooperative movement is the backbone of fostering economic growth. We have to carry forward this movement," Chouhan said.

"Some people are creating confusion regarding agriculture bills by saying that they are anti-farmers. This is the biggest lie. All three bills are a way of increasing farmers' income. No Mandis will be closed; all agriculture produce Mandis will remain open," he said adding that there would be no compulsions on farmers regarding where they want to sell their produce.



He added Minimum Support Price (MSP) will continue.

The Government has hiked minimum support price (MSP) by Rs 50 per quintal for wheat, Rs 225 per quintal for the gram and Rs 300 per quintal for lentil, said Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday.

"Government has hiked MSP by Rs 50 per quintal for wheat, Rs 225 per quintal for gram, Rs 300 per quintal for lentil, Rs 225 per quintal for Mustard seeds, and Rs 75 per quintal for barley," said Tomar.

The Rajya Sabha had witnessed unruly scenes on Sunday as Opposition members stormed the well of the House and came near the podium, where Deputy Chairman was seated, to protest against the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

Eight opposition MPs were suspended by the Rajya Sabha Chairman on Monday over the ruckus created in the Upper House. Congress and some other opposition parties on Tuesday boycotted the proceedings of Rajya Sabha after remarks of Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad. (ANI)

