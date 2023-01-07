MP: Cold wave breaks all records, Chhatarpur records minimum temperature at 0.2 degree Celsius

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): The intense cold-waves">cold waves battered Madhya Pradesh on Friday with Chhatarpur district recording the minimum temperature in the state at 0.2 degree celsius in the Nowgong area.

The cold condition will remain the same for the next two days in the district. Besides, it is also predicted that the temperature would remain around 0.3 degrees celsius on Friday night.



Regional Meteorologist Dr Hemant Sinha said, "The minimum temperature was recorded at 0.2 degree Celsius. The cold wave will continue for the next two days in the district. The temperature will slightly increase from January 7 with the arrival of western winds and later on again the mercury will dip."

"A thin layer of ice was also spotted on the agricultural field in the district," Sinha added.

According to the weather office, dense fog will engulf the Chhatarpur district whereas medium to dense fog will engulf the Gwalior, Chamal and Narmadapuram regions. Along with this, Raisen, Khargone, Barwani, Dhar, Ratlam, Ujjain, Rewa, Satna, Seoni, Panna, Damoh, Sagar, Narsinghpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari district will also engulf with medium to dense fog. (ANI)

