MP committed to not only save tigers but also increase their numbers: CM Chouhan on World Tigers Day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): Greeting the forest department of the state on the occasion of World Tiger Day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said the state which is known as the 'Tiger State' is not only committed to saving tigers but also to make efforts towards increasing their population.

The Chief Minister made special mention of the successful tiger restoration in Panna Tiger Reserve and also expressed happiness over the increasing number of tigers in the dense forests of Satpura.

Meanwhile, extending his greetings to wildlife lovers and those passionate about tiger conservation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is home to 70 per cent of the tiger population globally. He stated that India is committed to ensuring safe habitats for tigers and nurturing tiger-friendly eco-systems.

"On #InternationalTigerDay, greetings to wildlife lovers, especially those who are passionate about tiger conservation. Home to over 70 per cent of the tiger population globally, we reiterate our commitment to ensuring safe habitats for our tigers and nurturing tiger-friendly eco-systems," said PM Modi in a tweet.

Stating that India is home to 51 tiger reserves spread across 18 states, the Prime Minister said that the last tiger census of 2018 showed a rise in the tiger population.



He further said that India achieved the target of doubling of tiger population 4 years ahead of schedule of the St. Petersburg Declaration on Tiger Conservation.

As per the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the Heads of the Governments of Tiger Range countries at St. Petersburg, Russia, had resolved to double tiger numbers across their global range by 2022 by signing the St. Petersburg declaration on tiger conservation. During the same meeting, it was also decided to celebrate 29th July as Global Tiger Day across the world, which is since being celebrated to spread and generate awareness on tiger conservation.

There are currently 13 tiger range countries - India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Russia, Thailand and Vietnam.

"India's strategy of tiger conservation attaches topmost importance to involving local communities. We are also inspired by our centuries-old ethos of living in harmony with all flora and fauna with whom we share our great planet," said PM Modi.

According to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), Global Tiger Day is celebrated every year on July 29th as a way to raise awareness about this magnificent but endangered big cat. The day was founded in 2010 when the 13 tiger range countries came together to create Tx2 - the global goal to double the number of wild tigers by the year 2022. India is home to over half of the world's wild tigers - an estimated 2,226. (ANI)

