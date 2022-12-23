MP: Congress leader held with MD drugs worth Rs 15 lakh in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 23 (ANI): A Congress leader was arrested with MD drugs worth Rs 15 Lakh in Ayodhya Nagar police station area in the state capital Bhopal on Friday, an official said.

The accused has been identified as Hameed Khan, a resident of Bilkhiriya Kalan, Bhopal. The police recovered the drugs from his car and confiscated it.



Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Rajesh Singh Badhauria said, "The Ayodhya Nagar police arrested the accused with about 15 gram MD drugs whose market value is estimated around Rs 15 lakh. The accused hid the drugs in his Thar vehicle and the police also seized his car."

During investigation it was revealed that drugs were brought from Mumbai and then distributed here. We are working on to find out the other people involved in this chain, ADCP Badhuria added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

