MP: Congress MLA raises objection to Narottam Mishra's "scrutinise" content taught at madrasas remark

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 19 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Arif Masood has raised an objection to state home minister Narottam Mishra's remark on scrutinising content being taught in madrasas in the state.

"The government should clarify which literature has been found wrong and where. Earlier also they targeted madrasas and got it investigated. Did they find anything in it? Get it done again but also investigate the Saraswati Shishu Mandir," Masood told reporters here on Monday.

"This is baseless talk, it is only a political stunt nothing else. It is only a political polarisation to contest elections and to hide their failure, then they target madrasa. If you are targeting Madarsas then also have a look towards Saraswati Shishu Mandir how the RSS study is being taught there," Masood added.



The Congess leader said that madrasas have not received grants for many years. "The government should explain when the grants will be given if madrassas are found right. It hurts when targeted without reason. Those who do good work are defamed, then it hurts," he said.

"This is the country of Mahatma Gandhi and it will run on his ideology. No one can stop the students from studying, they can read wherever they want," Masood added.

The Congress leader's reaction came after the state minister Narootam Mishra on Sunday said that the study material of madrasas will be scrutinised.

Addressing mediapersons in state capital Bhopal on Sunday, Mishra said, "A matter has come to his notice that some objectionable contents are being taught in a few madrasas of the state. I have just taken a cursory glance at it. To avoid any such unpleasant situation, I will direct the collectors to scrutinise the study materials of the madrasa by the education department concerned," Mishra said. (ANI)

