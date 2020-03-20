MP Congress MLA's daughter commits suicide in Rajasthan's Baran district

Baran (Rajasthan) [India], Mar 20 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Suresh Dhakad's daughter allegedly committed suicide at her in-law's house here in Banskhera Mal village of Shahbad Tehsil in Baran District of the state, Police said on Friday.

"The incident occurred on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. We are investigating the case. The post-mortem examination is yet to be conducted. The medical board is yet to submit its report. We will go through every detail of the crime," Police official told ANI.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Deceased was married to Dr Jai Singh Mehta who is posted as a medical officer at the government health center in Shahabad. Deceased father, Suresh Dhakad is MLA from Madhya Pradesh's Pohri Vidhan Sabha constituency. He is one of the 22 rebel Congress MLA who is said to be staying in the Bengaluru Hotel.

Earlier today, Madhya Pradesh Law Minister PC Sharma slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly not allowing Pohri MLA Suresh Dhakad to move out from the hotel in Bengaluru after his daughter committed suicide. (ANI)

